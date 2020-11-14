Brenden Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Fame and Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Jerry Rice, caught his first collegiate touchdown on Saturday during Colorado's game against Stanford. Rice, just a freshman, hauled in a 34-yard grab from quarterback Sam Noyer to put the Buffaloes up 28-9 in the third quarter.

On a coverage bust, Rice got a lot of space as he was wide open and walked in for the score. Here's the play below:

Rice had just one grab for 5 yards in Colorado's season-opening win against UCLA. Still, though, he's been a part of the offense early in the season. He was a four-star prospect in Colorado's 2020 class who stands at 6-foot-2 and north of 200 pounds, so he already has the size to compete at the college level.

Overall, the Buffaloes offense has been a pleasant surprise. They scored 48 points in a win over UCLA and had 35 points through three quarters against the Cardinal. First-year coach Karl Dorrell was a late hire, and it was easy to write off the Buffs in a Year 0 pandemic year. But through the better part of two games, this offense looks like it has lots of weapons -- Rice being among them.