Who's Playing

Boston College @ Connecticut

Current Records: Boston College 2-5; Connecticut 3-5

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Boston College Eagles at noon ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

UConn might have drawn first blood against the Ball State Cardinals two weeks ago, but it was Ball State who got the last laugh. The Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 25-21 to Ball State. No one had a standout game offensively for UConn, but they got scores from WR Aaron Turner, RB Robert Burns, and TE Justin Joly.

Meanwhile, BC might not have won anyway, but with 89 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 43-15 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Eagles were down 36-15 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Zay Flowers, who caught ten passes for one TD and 135 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Phil Jurkovec's 61-yard TD bomb to Flowers in the second quarter.

The Huskies are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

UConn is now 3-5 while the Eagles sit at 2-5. UConn and BC are both 2-2 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.