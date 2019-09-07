Watch Connecticut vs. Illinois: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Connecticut vs. Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Connecticut (home) vs. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Connecticut 1-0-0; Illinois 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Connecticut 1-11-0; Illinois 4-8-0;
What to Know
Illinois will square off against Connecticut at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Illinois doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 21.5-point advantage in the spread.
Last week, the Fighting Illini turned the game against Akron into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 399 yards to 166. The Fighting Illini put a hurting on Akron to the tune of 42-3. QB Brandon Peters did work as he passed for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Connecticut and Wagner, but the 70-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Connecticut came out on top in a nail-biter against Wagner, sneaking past 24-21. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Wagner made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Fighting Illini ranked third worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last season, where the team gave up 508.3 on average. The Huskies ranked worst in the nation with respect to touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 78. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $121.91
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Huskies.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Illini, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 20 point favorite.
Over/Under: 59
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
