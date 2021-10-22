Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Connecticut

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 2-4; Connecticut 1-7

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again Friday and play against the Connecticut Huskies at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. UConn should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Blue Raiders will be looking to regain their footing.

Middle Tenn. was expected to have a tough go of it two weeks ago, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 41-13 loss to the Liberty Flames. Middle Tenn. was down 34-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Middle Tenn., but they got scores from WR Jarrin Pierce and WR Jimmy Marshall.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UConn beat the Yale Bulldogs 21-15 last week. UConn QB Steven Krajewski was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 199 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Krajewski had some trouble finding his footing against the Massachusetts Minutemen two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Huskies' defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. DB Tre Wortham picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The Blue Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Middle Tenn. is now 2-4 while UConn sits at 1-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Middle Tenn. is stumbling into the matchup with the 218th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 13 on the season. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 247th worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 34 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

