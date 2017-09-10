WATCH: Dabo Swinney's touching moment with Jake Pratt will give you the feels

Clemson beat Auburn 14-6 to start the season 2-0, but it was what Tigers coach Dabo Swinney did before the game that counted every bit as much as the final score.

You may recall the name Jake Pratt, a senior at Vestavia Hills High School, who scored a touchdown for his team during a preseason jamboree. Pratt, who has Down syndrome, was invited to Clemson's game on Saturday after Swinney learned of the high schooler's touchdown run. What followed will go down as one of the most touching moments of the season. Here's the video, courtesy of Christina Chambers of WBRC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Swinney, a native of Alabama who went to Pelham (Alabama) High School, even worked in some light-hearted trash talk with Pratt.

"I'm so glad to meet you," Swinney joked. "You know, I'm a (Pelham) Panther. We don't like those Rebels. You're a Rebel. Tell (Vestavia Hills coach) Buddy Anderson I said hello."

"OK, I'll do that," Pratt responded.

"Thanks for coming today," Swinney said. "You look good in orange."

Here's video from of Pratt's touchdown run from a preseason game against Briarwood Christian School.