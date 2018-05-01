WATCH: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest players recreate famous 'Dirty Dancing' scene
The video was an imitation of one done by Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. for the Super Bowl
Spring time in college football can be a slow time. And slow times mean more time for having fun. That's what Wake Forest players and even coach Dave Clawson decided to have when they recreated the famous "Time of my life" scene from "Dirty Dancing."
Of course, the original edition of this spoof came earlier this year when Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. put on their dancing shoes for a Super Bowl ad. But hey, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and Wake Forest holds their own with the choreography.
Here's the video followed by the original featuring Eli and OBJ.
What you think @OBJ_3?? I think ours is better than you and Eli's. 😂😂😂 @WakeFB@espn@CoachBravo_Wake@CoachKHiggins@CoachClawsonpic.twitter.com/U4BDm00Zyw— GREG DORTCH🎦 (@_GDortch) May 1, 2018
Wink of the CBS Eye to Football Scoop.
-
Dabo pranks Dan Mullen on golf course
Swinney swapped Mullen's golf ball out for a trick exploding one on Tuesday
-
Top 25: New coaches have teams on rise
Four Power Five programs with brand new coaches find themselves in Dennis Dodd's latest top...
-
Patterson transfer: Late rule change
The move 'came out of nowhere,' according to one source
-
5-star chooses Ohio State over Texas
Garrett Wilson lives in Austin but chose the Buckeyes over the Longhorns
-
Virginia Tech coach resigns over affair
Galen Scott was promoted to co-defensive coordinator this offseason
-
Harbaugh worried about CFB 'free agency'
Harbaugh got good news on Friday with transfer QB Shea Patterson's eligibility waiver being...