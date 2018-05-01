WATCH: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest players recreate famous 'Dirty Dancing' scene

The video was an imitation of one done by Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. for the Super Bowl

Spring time in college football can be a slow time. And slow times mean more time for having fun. That's what Wake Forest players and even coach Dave Clawson decided to have when they recreated the famous "Time of my life" scene from "Dirty Dancing." 

Of course, the original edition of this spoof came earlier this year when Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. put on their dancing shoes for a Super Bowl ad. But hey, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and Wake Forest holds their own with the choreography. 

Here's the video followed by the original featuring Eli and OBJ.

Wink of the CBS Eye to Football Scoop.

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

