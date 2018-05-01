WATCH: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest players recreate famous 'Dirty Dancing' scene

Spring time in college football can be a slow time. And slow times mean more time for having fun. That's what Wake Forest players and even coach Dave Clawson decided to have when they recreated the famous "Time of my life" scene from "Dirty Dancing."

Of course, the original edition of this spoof came earlier this year when Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. put on their dancing shoes for a Super Bowl ad. But hey, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and Wake Forest holds their own with the choreography.

Here's the video followed by the original featuring Eli and OBJ.

Wink of the CBS Eye to Football Scoop.