Colorado State coach Jay Norvell took a jab at Colorado's Deion Sanders for routinely wearing sunglasses and a hat in public, and now he may never hear the end of it.

Sanders posted a video to his Instagram account on Friday ahead of the Week 3 rivalry game in which Colorado players, during a team meeting, each received a pair of "Coach Prime's" signature glasses from the equipment staff. After players received the glasses, Sanders reiterated that Norvell did Colorado State no favors with his commentary.

"They messed around and made it personal," Sanders said in the video. "I just want to say how y'all look [with the glasses on]. You look good. You look fly. ... They don't realize that they also just helped me with business [in giving you these glasses]. But it's also going to be personal."

The game already became "personal" when Sanders caught wind of Norvell's remarks, but he took things to another level Friday morning with the swag. You can watch the full video from Sanders' Instagram account below:

Colorado and Colorado State's meeting Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, will be their first since 2019 and 92nd all-time, with the Buffaloes holding a 67-22-2 edge. Colorado has won each of the past five matchups in the series dating back to 2015. The Buffaloes are looking improve to 3-0 in their first season under Sanders after recording wins at TCU and at home against Nebraska.