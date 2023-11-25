Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Pittsburgh 3-8, Duke 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $14.14

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 7-0 against Duke since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Pittsburgh is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Pittsburgh was not the first on the board last Thursday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Boston College by a score of 24-16.

Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to Nate Yarnell, who rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown, and Rodney Hammond Jr., who rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries. Hammond Jr. was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 66 yards.

Pittsburgh's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. Boston College's QB won't forget Dayon Hayes anytime soon given Hayes sacked him twice.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Duke last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Virginia by a score of 30-27. Duke has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Duke saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaquez Moore, who rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries, was perhaps the best of all. Grayson Loftis was another key contributor, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

The losses dropped Pittsburgh to 3-8 and Duke to 6-5.

Pittsburgh is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Pittsburgh came out on top in a nail-biter against Duke in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 28-26. The rematch might be a little tougher for Pittsburgh since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Duke is a 5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last 8 years.