WATCH: Duke coach David Cutcliffe gets down to James Brown with security guard after UNC win

Cutcliffe is the first Duke coach to win three straight vs. North Carolina since Steve Spurrier

USATSI

Duke coach David Cutcliffe has excellent music tastes, and when it comes time to celebrate a third-straight win against rival North Carolina, he's not going to be the type to request something from the current op 40 list. No, as talk of a celebration dance surrounded Cutcliffe behind the scenes after the Blue Devils beat the Tar Heels 42-35, Duke's coach called for the Godfather of Soul. When James Brown didn't begin playing immediately, he began to offer his own rendition so he could cut a rug with a Wallace Wade Stadium gameday official.

WRAL's Marilyn Payne was there to capture the moment as Cutcliffe and the staffer broke it down. 

Duke is now 7-3 on the season after the win with a trip to No. 2 Clemson coming up next week and the regular-season finale at home against Wake Forest set to end the season.

Cutcliffe is the first Duke coach to hold a three game winning streak against UNC since Steve Spurrier (1987-89), and he remains one of the most interesting coaches in college football after providing us with another standout moment.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories