WATCH: Duke coach David Cutcliffe gets down to James Brown with security guard after UNC win

Duke coach David Cutcliffe has excellent music tastes, and when it comes time to celebrate a third-straight win against rival North Carolina, he's not going to be the type to request something from the current op 40 list. No, as talk of a celebration dance surrounded Cutcliffe behind the scenes after the Blue Devils beat the Tar Heels 42-35, Duke's coach called for the Godfather of Soul. When James Brown didn't begin playing immediately, he began to offer his own rendition so he could cut a rug with a Wallace Wade Stadium gameday official.

WRAL's Marilyn Payne was there to capture the moment as Cutcliffe and the staffer broke it down.

“Where’s the music?!”#Duke’s David Cutcliffe dancing *and* singing some James Brown after beating #UNC for the third straight season. pic.twitter.com/KyQSkiog08 — Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) November 10, 2018

Duke is now 7-3 on the season after the win with a trip to No. 2 Clemson coming up next week and the regular-season finale at home against Wake Forest set to end the season.

Cutcliffe is the first Duke coach to hold a three game winning streak against UNC since Steve Spurrier (1987-89), and he remains one of the most interesting coaches in college football after providing us with another standout moment.