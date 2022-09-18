Few plays in football are more beautiful than a big-man touchdown. Duke defensive lineman DeWayne Carter provided fans with one of those plays during the first quarter of the Blue Devils' 49-20 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Carter's moment in the spotlight did require some teamwork. Fellow defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles torched his blocker on a pass rush and got to Aggies quarterback Jalen Fowler for the strip-sack. Carter was able to scoop up the loose ball, keep his feet and rumble 35 yards to the end zone for six points. That big play helped the Blue Devils extend their lead to 20-0.

Coming off of a breakout year in which he recorded 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, Carter is expected to play a big role for the Blue Devils this year. Now under new head coach Mike Elko, Duke will try to show some improvement after a 3-9 season in 2021, which resulted in the departure of longtime coach David Cutcliffe. ,

Carter's defensive touchdown will only help his confidence early in the 2022 campaign. You can view the play below:

Carter was a three-star recruit, the No. 39 defensive tackle and the No. 18 player from Ohio in the 2019 signing class, according to the 247Sports rankings.