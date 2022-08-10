Offensive linemen can sometimes be stereotyped as nothing more than big brutes who only want to throw their weight around on the football field. Duke offensive lineman Chance Lytle has shown that there is much more than meets the eye.

Lytle, a sixth-year senior, transferred from Colorado to Duke back in April. While getting familiar with his new teammates, Lytle showed off his hidden talent -- opera singing. The official Duke football Twitter account posted a video of Lytle belting out some opera to an audience of amazed Blue Devils.

When Lytle completed the song, his teammates burst into applause for his performance. Even if football doesn't work out for Lytle, he might have a career on the opera stage.

It also seems that might not be Lytle's final performance in Durham. The offensive lineman replied to Duke football on Twitter, writing, "Always a pleasure singing for y'all."

Lytle was a three-star recruit and the No. 154 offensive tackle in the 2016 signing class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Lytle, who started four games and saw action in 26 more with the Buffaloes, will bring a wealth of experience to the Duke offensive line in the first year under head coach Mike Elko.