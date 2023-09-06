Duke quarterback Riley Leonard may have led his team to its biggest win in modern program history on Monday night, but that didn't get him any special treatment from one of his professors. Following a 28-7 victory over then-No. 9 Clemson, Leonard made a plea to Duke professor Donald Taylor for an extension on a homework assignment.

"Please let me turn in my homework late because it's due tonight," he in a television interview following the win.

On Tuesday, Taylor responded in a video picked up by the ACC Network's Twitter account.

"Wesley Williams and the other linemen that are in the class, they said they prepared and did it ahead of time," Duke Sanford School of Public Policy professor Donald H. Taylor said on Tuesday. "So why didn't the quarterback (prepare ahead)? So no way, man. No extension."

The win was the Blue Devils' first over Clemson since 2004 and first over a top-10 opponent since 1989 when legendary coach Steve Spurrier knocked off the same Clemson program that was ranked No. 7 at the time. Leonard threw for 175 yards and rushed for 98 in the victory. His 44-yard scoring run on the first drive of the second half put his team up for good.

As for Leonard's academic career, it's doubtful one missed homework assignment will derail the public policy major's impressive transcript. He was an Academic All-ACC and CSC Academic All-District honoree a year ago in addition to throwing for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Blue Devils are currently ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll. They host Lafayette on Saturday.