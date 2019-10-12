Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Duke (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)

Current Records: Duke 3-2-0; Georgia Tech 1-4-0

What to Know

Georgia Tech lost both of their matches to Duke last season, on scores of 43-20 and 28-14, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgia Tech and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Yellow Jackets are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

The Yellow Jackets received a tough blow last week as they fell 38-22 to North Carolina. Georgia Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Jordan Mason, who rushed for 62 yards and one TD on eight carries. Mason didn't help his team much against Temple two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest, Duke was humbled. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 33-30 defeat against Pittsburgh. Duke's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Georgia Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in all their past five games, so buyers beware.

The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia Tech are stumbling into the game with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 246 on average. To make matters even worse for the Yellow Jackets, the Blue Devils rank 11th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with only three on the season. So the Georgia Tech squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 17-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Bettors have moved against the Blue Devils slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Duke have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Tech.