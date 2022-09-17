Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Duke

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 0-2; Duke 2-0

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies are staring down a pretty large 26.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Duke Blue Devils at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a loss.

North Carolina A&T took a serious blow against the North Dakota State Bison last week, falling 43-3. North Carolina A&T was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 36-3.

Meanwhile, Duke beat the Northwestern Wildcats 31-23 last week. Duke can attribute much of their success to RB Jordan Waters, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Aggies suffered a grim 45-17 defeat to the Blue Devils when the two teams previously met in September of last year. Can North Carolina A&T avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.14

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Devils, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 24-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Duke have won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last eight years.