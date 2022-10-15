Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Duke

Current Records: North Carolina 5-1; Duke 4-2

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2018. Duke and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Duke fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 23-20. QB Riley Leonard had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once with only 3.32 yards per passing attempt.

Speaking of close games: UNC sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-24 victory over the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for UNC's QB Drake Maye, who passed for two TDs and 309 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 53 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Maye's 74-yard TD bomb to WR J.J. Jones in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Duke, who are 2-3 against the spread.

Duke is now 4-2 while UNC sits at 5-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke comes into the matchup boasting the 24th most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 14. UNC has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 33 overall offensive touchdowns, good for third best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Tar Heels are a solid 7-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina have won four out of their last seven games against Duke.