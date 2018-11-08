Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils (home) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (away)

Current records: Duke 6-3; North Carolina 1-7

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Duke is heading back home. They will square off against North Carolina at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Duke has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last weeks game, Duke had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 20-12 win over Miami (Fla.). Deon Jackson was the offensive standout of the match for Duke, as he rushed for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but North Carolina had to settle for a 38-28 defeat against Georgia Tech.

Duke's victory lifted them to 6-3 while North Carolina's loss dropped them down to 1-7. We'll find out if Duke can add another positive mark to their record or if North Carolina can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Duke's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:20 PM ET

Saturday at 1:20 PM ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blue Devils are a big 10 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

This season, Duke is 5-3-0 against the spread. As for North Carolina, they are 3-4-1 against the spread

Series History

Duke has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina.