Watch Duke vs. Syracuse: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Duke vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. Syracuse (away)
Current Records: Duke 4-5; Syracuse 3-6
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Syracuse and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Syracuse and three for Duke.
Syracuse suffered a grim 58-27 defeat to the Boston College Eagles two weeks ago. The Orange were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 44-20.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Duke last week, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 38-7 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. QB Quentin Harris had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 3.64 yards per passing attempt.
The Orange are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Orange against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Orange.
Bettors have moved against the Blue Devils slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
