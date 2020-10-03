Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Duke

Current Records: Virginia Tech 1-0; Duke 0-3

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Duke Blue Devils can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. The Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

Duke might have drawn first blood against the Virginia Cavaliers last week, but it was Virginia who got the last laugh. The game between them was not particularly close, with Duke falling 38-20. No one had a standout game offensively for Duke, but they got scores from TE Noah Gray and TE Jake Marwede. One of the most thrilling moments was Marwede's 55-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech took care of business in their home opener. They made easy work of the NC State Wolfpack last week and carried off a 45-24 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Hokies had established a 37-17 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Khalil Herbert, who rushed for one TD and 104 yards on six carries. QB Braxton Burmeister's longest connection was to Herbert for 46 yards in the fourth quarter.

Virginia Tech's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed NC State's offensive line to sack the quarterback six times for a loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was DL Justus Reed and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Reed through Week 4.

Virginia Tech's win lifted them to 1-0 while Duke's loss dropped them down to 0-3. Giving up seven turnovers, Duke had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Virginia Tech can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Hokies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hokies, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia Tech have won three out of their last five games against Duke.