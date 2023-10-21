Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Charlotte 1-5, East Carolina 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates and the Charlotte 49ers are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Neither East Carolina nor Charlotte, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

East Carolina gave up the first points and the most points two weeks ago. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 31-10 punch to the gut against SMU. East Carolina has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

East Carolina's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mason Garcia, who rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown, and Chase Sowell who picked up 120 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 14-0 to Navy. The match was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Charlotte couldn't answer the 14 points Navy scored afterwards.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 1-5.

In addition to losing their last games, East Carolina and Charlotte failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, East Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Charlotte might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

East Carolina is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pirates slightly, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 40 points.

Injury Report for East Carolina

Kerry King: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Javious Bond: questionable (Leg)

Injury Report for Charlotte