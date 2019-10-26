Watch East Carolina vs. South Florida: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

East Carolina (home) vs. South Florida (away)

Current Records: East Carolina 3-4; South Florida 3-4

What to Know

East Carolina is 0-4 against South Florida since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. East Carolina and South Florida will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:45 p.m. ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Pirates might not have won anyway, but with 106 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They fell to UCF 41-28. The Pirates got a solid performance out of QB Holton Ahlers, who accumulated 313 passing yards and picked up 47 yards on the ground on 15 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Ahlers this season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for South Florida, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-3 punch to the gut against Navy. South Florida was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Navy apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in October of 2016.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pirates.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

South Florida have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last five years.