Who's Playing

Tulane @ East Carolina

Current Records: Tulane 3-4; East Carolina 1-4

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates need to shore up a defense that is allowing 37 points per matchup before their game on Saturday. East Carolina and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates will be seeking to avenge the 24-18 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 10 of 2018.

There was early excitement for East Carolina after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Tulsa Golden Hurricane who ended up claiming the real prize. East Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 34-30 to Tulsa. East Carolina was up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by QB Holton Ahlers, who passed for three TDs and 330 yards on 50 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Ahlers this season.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Pirates. K Jake Verity delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Tulane was totally in charge last week, breezing past the Temple Owls 38-3 at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Green Wave had established a 24-3 advantage.

East Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Tulane's victory lifted them to 3-4 while East Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. Tulane has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36.29 points per game. We'll see if East Carolina can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a 5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulane have won both of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last six years.