There are plenty of videos this time of year showing walk-ons receiving scholarships. A recent announcement by Eastern Michigan stood out as one of the most remarkable in recent memory. Captain Brian Dooley, a senior who has started 45 games during his career with the program, gave up his own scholarship to fellow offensive lineman Zack Conti in a team meeting on Aug. 3. Dooley's decision comes after watching Conti struggle to pay his own way for four years. Conti went so far as to sell his own plasma to make ends meet.

"I did it because I've seen Conti grow over the years," Dooley said. "Seeing him walk away from something that he loves did not sit well with me. He works hard and gets extra work with me all the time. In my eyes he earned it 100%, giving up my scholarship so he can stay and play means everything. I'm proud of what he has become and cannot wait to see what he does on the field."

The moment Conti found out about Dooley's selfless act was captured on video in a team meeting.

Dooley's decision to give up his scholarship came as a surprise to coach Chris Creighton. The two met in Creighton's office before fall camp opened and Dooley made his intentions known to Creighton.

"I've never heard, I've never seen anything like that ever before," Creighton said.

Conti, a native of Trenton, Michigan, has seen action in 23 games over the course of his career with the Eagles.