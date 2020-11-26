Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Central Michigan 2-1; Eastern Michigan 0-3

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles head home again on Friday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Eagles and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4 p.m. ET at Rynearson Stadium. EMU is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

The contest between EMU and the Toledo Rockets last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with EMU falling 45-28 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. EMU was down 38-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Eastern Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Preston Hutchinson, who passed for four TDs and 244 yards on 38 attempts.

Meanwhile, CMU came up short against the Western Michigan Broncos last week, falling 52-44. Despite the loss, the Chippewas got a solid performance out of WR Kalil Pimpleton, who rushed for three TDs and 108 yards on seven carries. Pimpleton put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

The Eagles are now 0-3 while CMU sits at 2-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU is eighth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 235.7 on average. To make matters even worse for EMU, the Chippewas rank 10th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Chippewas are a solid 7-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Central Michigan have won three out of their last five games against Eastern Michigan.