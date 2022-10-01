Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-3; Eastern Michigan 2-2

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Rynearson Stadium at 2 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

A victory for the Minutemen just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 28 to nothing walloping at the Temple Owls' hands. UMass was down 21 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gino Campiotti had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 2.57 yards per passing attempt.

Since the offense as a whole struggled to get points on the board, UMass' defense had to pick up the slack, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Jordan Mahoney and DB Noah Boykin.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Michigan Eagles received a tough blow last week as they fell 50-31 to the Buffalo Bulls. QB Austin Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 190 yards on 19 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 74 yards.

UMass have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put UMass at 1-3 and EMU at 2-2. The Minutemen are 1-1 after losses this season, the Eagles 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 20-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Eastern Michigan and Massachusetts both have one win in their last two games.