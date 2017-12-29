WATCH: Fan switches clothes to take selfie with Heisman finalist Bryce Love

Fair-weather fans are known to gravitate to big-time sports brands like the Yankees, Cowboys or even, say, Alabama in the college football ranks. But how often do you get a fair-weather fan between TCU and Stanford? Especially after the Cardinal lost the Alamo Bowl 39-37.

That may be what we have here. At the very least, it appears this guy wanted to come across as though he was a Stanford fan while taking a selfie with Cardinal star running back Bryce Love. The thing is, he was on the field wearing a purple long sleeve shirt seconds before asking to take the photo.

Here's a quick video of my man pulling a fast one trying to seem legit.

This guy switching his TCU hoodie to Stanford in order to take a pic is why I have trust issues pic.twitter.com/CECBQ4eAeM — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) December 29, 2017

Here's another look. Check out the expression on Love's face. He's clearly not impressed.