WATCH: FAU, FIU receivers exchange wild Odell Beckham-like touchdown catches in Shula Bowl
Bryce Singletary and Jovon Durante made two of the best receptions of Week 10 on Saturday
FAU and FIU always play an incredibly tough game in the biggest rivalry for both schools. Even though the season hasn't gone the way they had hoped, the Owls have the chance to spoil the Panthers' perfect Conference USA record. After the FAU jumped out to an early lead, the Panthers started the second half needing to put back points on the board. That's when Bryce Singletary answered the call from quarterback James Morgan.
Singletary brought comparisons of Odell Beckham's famous catch to light by snagging the pass with just one hand as he leapt up and brought it down. Then, FAU answered right back with a score of its own thanks to a Jovon Durante catch on fourth-and-11 from DeAndre Johnson that was just as brilliant.
Not to be outdone, FIU wide receiver Austin Maloney had his own incredible touchdown snag in the first half.
This game has a history of delivering incredible highlights one way or another with some of Florida's best athletes on display. FIU still leads Conference USA's East division regardless of the result on Saturday night with three games to play. FAU, meanwhile, needs a win (and a couple more) to reach bowl eligibility in Lane Kiffin's second season in Boca Raton.
