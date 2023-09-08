Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Ohio 1-1, FAU 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The FAU Owls will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Ohio Bobcats at 6:00 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

FAU gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They took down Monmouth 42-20. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point FAU had established a 28 point advantage.

Among those leading the charge was Casey Thompson, who finished with 298 total yards and five touchdowns. Thompson wound up with a passer rating of 232.1. It was a true group effort though, and the team also got help from RB Larry McCammon III, who rushed for 125 yards and punched in a rushing TD.

Meanwhile, Ohio beat LIU 27-10 on Saturday. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Ohio had established a 24 point advantage.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with FAU going off as just a 3.5 point favorite. They finished last season with an even 6-6 record against the spread.

FAU And Ohio were almost perfectly matched up in their previous matchup back in September of 2022, but FAU suffered an agonizing 41-38 defeat. Will FAU have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

FAU is a 3.5-point favorite against Ohio, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 61.5 points.

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.