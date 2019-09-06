Watch FAU vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
FAU (home) vs. No. 18 UCF (away)
Current Records: FAU 0-1-0; UCF 1-0-0
Last Season Records: FAU 5-7-0; UCF 12-1-0;
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UCF. They will challenge FAU on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. The Knights don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.
UCF got themselves on the board against Florida A&M last week, but Florida A&M never followed suit. UCF was fully in charge, breezing past Florida A&M 62 to nothing. Adrian Killins Jr. and Dillon Gabriel were among the main playmakers for UCF as the former rushed for 106 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries and the latter passed for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, FAU had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They suffered a grim 21-45 defeat to Ohio State. The Owls were surely aware of their 27.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
UCF's win lifted them to 1-0 while FAU's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls were 13th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 35. But the Knights were even better: they ranked fifth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 43 overall. We'll see if that edge gives the Knights a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FAU Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knights are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 67
Series History
UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 21, 2018 - UCF 56 vs. FAU 36
