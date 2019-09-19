Watch FAU vs. Wagner: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

FAU (home) vs. Wagner (away)

Current Records: FAU 1-2-0; Wagner 0-3-0

What to Know

FAU will square off against Wagner at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. FAU should still be feeling good after a win, while Wagner will be looking to right the ship.

FAU fell to Ball State 27-31 when the teams last met three seasons ago; this time around, they exacted some revenge. FAU walked away with a 41-31 victory. QB Chris Robison did work as he passed for 366 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Last week, Wagner was out to avenge their 10-38 loss to Stony Brook from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Seahawks took a hard 10-26 fall against Stony Brook. Wagner's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Wagner's loss took them down to 0-3 while FAU's win pulled them up to 1-2. A win for the Seahawks would reverse both their bad luck and FAU's good luck. We'll see if the Seahawks manage to pull off that tough task or if FAU keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.