Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Liberty 3-0, FIU 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

What to Know

FIU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Liberty Flames at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

FIU must be getting used to good results now that the team has three straight victories. They walked away with a 24-17 victory over UConn on Saturday. That's two games straight that FIU have won by seven points.

QB Keyone Jenkins looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 24 yards and one touchdown. WR Jalen Bracey was another key contributor, picking up 90 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Liberty on the road against Buffalo on Saturday as the squad secured a 55-27 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Liberty had established a 20 point advantage.

QB Kaidon Salter had a stellar game as he threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns, and also rushed for 66 yards and one touchdown. Salter wound up with a passer rating of 236.1. WR Treon Sibley also helped out as he racked up 106 receiving yards.

FIU and Liberty pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Liberty are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. FIU might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Liberty is a big 10.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.