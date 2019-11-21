Watch FIU vs. Miami (FL): How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

FIU (home) vs. Miami (FL) (away)

Current Records: FIU 5-5; Miami (FL) 6-4

What to Know

The FIU Panthers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET at Marlins Park after a week off. FIU will be seeking to avenge the 31-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 22 of last year.

A win for the Panthers just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 37-7 walloping at Florida Atlantic's hands. RB Napoleon Maxwell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 95 yards and one TD on 16 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Maxwell's 75-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Miami (FL) made easy work of the Louisville Cardinals and carried off a 52-27 victory. QB Jarren Williams had a stellar game for Miami (FL) as he passed for 253 yards and six TDs on 22 attempts. Williams' 67-yard touchdown toss to WR Dee Wiggins in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Miami (FL)'s win lifted them to 6-4 while FIU's loss dropped them down to 5-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: FIU enters the contest with only nine passing touchdowns allowed, good for eighth best in the nation. As for Miami (FL), they come into the matchup boasting the sixth most sacks in the league at 37. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Marlins Park -- Miami, Florida

Marlins Park -- Miami, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 20-point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Miami (FL) won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.