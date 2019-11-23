Watch FIU vs. Miami (FL): TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch FIU vs. Miami (FL) football game
Who's Playing
FIU (home) vs. Miami (FL) (away)
Current Records: FIU 5-5; Miami (FL) 6-4
What to Know
The FIU Panthers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET at Marlins Park after a week off. FIU will be seeking to avenge the 31-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 22 of last year.
A win for the Panthers just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 37-7 defeat to the Florida Atlantic Owls. FIU's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Napoleon Maxwell, who rushed for 95 yards and one TD on 16 carries. Maxwell put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, everything went Miami (FL)'s way against the Louisville Cardinals as they made off with a 52-27 victory. QB Jarren Williams had a stellar game for Miami (FL) as he passed for 253 yards and six TDs on 22 attempts. Williams' 67-yard touchdown toss to WR Dee Wiggins in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Miami (FL)'s win lifted them to 6-4 while FIU's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers enter the contest with only nine passing touchdowns allowed, good for eighth best in the nation. As for the Hurricanes, they rank sixth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 37 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Marlins Park -- Miami, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Hurricanes are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Hurricanes, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as an 18.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Miami (FL) won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Miami (FL) 31 vs. FIU 17
