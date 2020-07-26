Watch Now: How Conference-Only Schedule Will Impact College Football Playoff ( 1:59 )

Five-star defensive lineman Damon Payne, the No. 14 overall player in the Class of 2021, will verbally commit to the college of his choice live Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-3, 297-pound monster from Belleville High School will choose from finalists Alabama, Arizona State, Kentucky and USC.

Payne is the top-ranked defensive tackle in the nation and top-ranked player in the state of Michigan. He clocked a 4.59-second shuttle run and a 28.9-inch vertical at a regional camp for The Opening in March 2019. He also tallied 59 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season.

Charles Power, national writer for 247Sports, compared Payne to former Alabama star and current Detroit Lions defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson. Power provided this scouting report on Payne.

"Stoutly built defensive lineman with a well-proportioned build. Doesn't carry much bad weight on his frame despite already being around 300 pounds. Has registered as a good athlete for the position with strong short area quickness and burst in combine settings prior to his junior season. Works as a two-way lineman at Belleville and has played both ways at camps early in his career before settling in as a defensive tackle prospect. Plays with a high-level combination of first-step quickness and strength at the point of attack. Shows the ability to create disruption as an interior pass rusher with the burst off the ball paired with a low pad level. Has active hands and already developed technically with effective push-pull and rip moves at this stage. Also shows the strength in his base to anchor and make plays as a run defender. Can continue progressing as from a production standpoint on the defensive side (plays both ways) and as a pursuit defender. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the upside to develop into an early round NFL Draft selection."

The 247Sports Crystal Ball projects that Payne will commit to the Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon.

You can watch Payne's announcement live at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).