With National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, the 2021 recruiting cycle is nearing a close. Now it's time to look ahead to 2022. The early signing period is still a good 10 months away, but five-star quarterback Ty Simpson, one of the top recruits in the country, is set to make his announcement live on CBS Sports HQ on Friday at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch Taylor's announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Hailing from Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee, Simpson is listed as one of the best signal-callers in the class. 247Sports Composite rankings lists him as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 2 player in the state, as well as the No. 27 player nationally. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback is expected to commit to Alabama, but he also has an impressive list of offers including Clemson, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Over the past year, Simpson has also received scholarship offers from Louisville, Tennessee, Florida, Texas and others.

Simpson's father, Jason, is the coach at UT-Martin.

"They all are very, very important to football or in the college football world," Simpson told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong in December. "They are all National Championship contenders and they're bought into the program. Everyone of their coaches and players want to help the school and football program. And of course my dad is the head coach at UT Martin so it would be awesome to go there."