One of college football's potential future stars is set to make his commitment Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ as quarterback prospect Malachi Nelson from the Class of 2023 will announce his college decision live. Nelson is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect in his class by 247Sports and has a list of finalists that includes Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The only quarterback ranked ahead of Nelson in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports is Arch Manning. Nelson is lauded for his athleticism but is clearly a passing talent as he completed 73.9% of his passes for 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions during a six-game spring season at Los Alamitos High School in California this year.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Nelson is still wiry but has two more seasons of high school football to develop before he reports to college. Nelson drew a comparison to Justin Fields from 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks, who wrote the following scouting report.