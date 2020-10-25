Ga'Quincy McKinstry, a five-star cornerback in the Class of 2021, will announce his college destination Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. The 5-foot-11, 172-pounder has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Auburn and LSU. You can watch McKinstry's announcement live in video on the side of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

McKinstry is the top-ranked cornerback and overall player in the state of Alabama during this recruiting cycle. The Pinson Valley High School star clocked a 4.67 40-yard dash, 4.12-second shuttle run and 33.7-inch vertical jump at a regional camp for The Opening in spring 2019. He had 30 tackles and six interceptions, leading Pinson Valley to a state championship in 2018.

Charles Power, national writer for 247Sports, compared McKinstry to Baltimore Ravens star Marcus Peters and provided this scouting report.

"Possesses a lean build with good length and stature for a cornerback," Power wrote. "Tested as a good athlete prior to his junior season and should continue making progress on that front as he spends more time in the weight room over the next few years. In addition to the football field, shows his athleticism as an above-the-rim basketball player and one of the better hoopers in Alabama. Is an outstanding and productive two-way player on the gridiron, starring as a receiver and corner for Pinson Valley.

"Has elite ball skills as a corner and would also be a top prospect as a receiver if he wanted. Shows the ability to consistently pluck the ball at his highest point and win in contested situations on both sides of the ball. In addition to high-pointing and out-jumping the competition, also shows the ability to locate and track the ball downfield. Makes difficult plays at a high rate and finds multiple ways to effect the game. Instinctive in coverage and shows the ability to read the quarterback's eyes and break on the ball. Impresses with his competitive nature. Will need to continue honing his coverage technique as a cornerback, which should come once he focuses on the sport and position full time. Projects as an impact multi-year starter at the Power 5 level with the upside of developing into an early round draft pick."

McKinstry is projected to go to Alabama according to the 247Sports crystal ball.