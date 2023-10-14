A highly coveted defensive lineman from the Class of 2024 will make his college commitment live Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET with the 247Sports crew when Aydin Breland announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Georgia, Miami and Oregon. Breland is considered a five-star recruit and is ranked the No. 11 overall prospect in the class, according 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Oregon is considered the favorite to land Breland, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, but his recruitment has been a tight battle. As a junior at California powerhouse high school program Mater Dei last season, Breland racked up 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks during just 10 games. At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, he is regarded by 247Sports as California's top prospect and the nation's No. 4 overall defensive lineman.

Breland has "the physical tools, athletic profile and in-game playmaking flashes that suggest a high-ceiling future that could produce an impact college player with high-round NFL Draft upside," according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks. Here is more on Breland's game from Brooks' evaluation: