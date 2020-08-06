Watch Now: 2021 DT Leonard Taylor summer weight room training ( 1:07 )

Leonard Taylor, a five-star recruit from Miami, will appear on CBS Sports HQ on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. ET to announce his commitment. You can watch Taylor's announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Taylor, the No. 27 overall recruit in the nation who hails from Miami Palmetto High School, will choose between the hometown Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.

At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Taylor is considered the No. 6 player in the state of Florida for the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Despite having offers from plenty of huge programs across the country, Taylor has been focused on Miami and Florida as of late. The Gators have made a big push attempting to get into Palmetto High School, but the Hurricanes may be poised to not only keep Taylor in town but pick up some of his teammates as well.

247Sports expert Charles Power has provided this scouting report on Taylor:

Has little bad weight with the frame and length to tack on more weight in his upper body and midsection. Should see his body transform once he's in a full-time strength and conditioning program at the next level. Is a fluid and natural athlete playing along the defensive line. Uses his length to disengage from opposing offensive linemen and wins with a strong first step and quick swim move. Incredibly disruptive as an interior pass rusher. Gets his hands on a lot of footballs whether it's by using his long arms to disrupt passing lanes or blocking kicks. Plays with good pad level and body lean. Finds multiple ways to disrupt the offensive game plan. Will need to continue improving his strength at the point of attack and the ability to hold his ground when double teamed. Looks like one of the top overall prospects nationally in the 2021 cycle and among the better defensive linemen to come out of South Florida in years. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with all-league and All-American potential and the upside of developing into a first round draft pick.

Taylor was named an Under Armour All-American and a first-team All-Dade 8A-6A selection by the Miami Herald in 2019. The 247Sports Crystal Ball is decisive in its analysis of Taylor's destination.