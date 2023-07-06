Five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing is set to shake up the 2024 recruiting class on Thursday when he announces his college decision live during the "College Football Recruiting Show" on 247Sports. Rushing ranks as the top-ranked player at his position in the 2024 cycle, and a handful of marquee programs are vying for his services. You can watch the announcement live on the 247Sports YouTube channel embedded below.

Rushing is the No. 8 overall player in the 247Sports rankings and the top-ranked player from the state of Arizona. The Tucson native has Arizona as one of the finalists on his list, and he recently took an official visit to coach Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats last month. Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee are all considered to be in the running.

At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, Rushing already has the size to play at the college level. 247Sports national recruiting expert Chris Singletary writes that Rushing has a "unique body type with excellent length and growth potential" and he "projects as a multi-year starter."

Unique body type with excellent length and growth potential. Pushing close to 6-foot-6 and 250 you have a prospect with the mold, frame and physical traits that are off the charts. He has playmaking ability from the edge or the interior of the defensive line. Off the edge he displays very nice bend, twitch and bursts off the ball as a pass rusher. Even though he is a longer athlete he plays with a good pad level and is able to dip and rip around the corner. Also, show the ability to drop his weight and redirect in chase mode on plays away from him. Does a nice job of using a variety of pass rush movers to provide pressure on the quarterback. As a run defender he is stout and has enough strength to disengage and lock out his opponent. The consistency of power and strong hands also factor into his presence.The position versatility he allows the defense to have can be unique whether it is a four-man front or an odd-front defense he gives the play-caller the ability to maximize the scheme with his tools and traits that he brings to the table. Constantly plays with effort and motor that helps separate him from the pack. Projects as a multi-year starter that brings a well-rounded game to the field as he goes into his senior campaign. This is still growth both physically and in his game where he could be a talent that goes off the board very-early in the draft.

If Rushing does commit to Arizona, it would be the biggest recruiting win in the Fisch era. The Wildcats are currently 50th in the 247Sports 2024 class rankings, and the commitment of Rushing would help the program soar up the ranks. If he elects to go to another Pac-12 school in Oregon, it would boost the Ducks' recruiting class that currently ranks atop the conference.