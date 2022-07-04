A highly coveted offensive lineman from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, as Francis Mauigoa announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Florida, Miami, Tennessee and USC. Mauigoa is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 9 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Mauigoa visited all five of his finalists in June and would be a seismic addition for any of them, as the American Samoa native stands at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. He is considered the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the class by the 247Sports Composite after earning MaxPreps Junior All-American honors as a junior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, during his 2021 high school season.

After playing in California and American Samoa earlier in his high school career, Mauigoa transferred in to IMG and played right tackle as a junior while teaming up with four-star Class of 2022 tackle Tyler Booker, who played left tackle and signed with Alabama. Mauigoa's brother, Frederick Mauigoa, played center at Washington State from 2016-19 and started his final three seasons. Another brother, Francisco Mauigoa, will be a sophomore linebacker for the Cougars this season after racking up 17 tackles last season.

The younger brother, however, is projected to be the best one yet. Here is the full evaluation of Francis Mauigoa's game from 247Sports southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins:

A massive lineman out of American Samoa that moves different than most people his size. At one point considered himself more of a pass rusher by trade, but has started to embrace the idea of protecting quarterbacks for a living instead of trying to sack them. Tested in the upper percentile for someone that's pushing 6-foot-5, 330 pounds as he went 5.3 on the lasers in the 40-yard dash and added a 4.7 in the short shuttle the spring before his junior year. A bully of sorts that uses his raw power to simply overwhelm defenders. At his best when he can just fire out of his stance and drive block as he uses a wide base to establish leverage. Not one to give up on a play and will try to find extra work. Can gain depth with his kick step and win with a strong punch, but must improve as a pass blocker, especially if he's going to be asked to protect the corner on Saturdays. Spent much of junior season at IMG Academy working at right tackle. A lack of true length in the upper half, however, suggests that his future might ultimately be on the inside, which works given his ability to pull and put a would-be tackler on his back. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter on the offensive line for a Power 5 program like his brother, who started over 30 games at center for Washington State and was named to the Rimington Award watch list. Will likely need some time to find his bearings, and must keep progressing from a technical standpoint, but fluid movement patterns and smash-mouth play style in the phone booth could have him eventually being selected early on in the NFL Draft.

When Mauigoa was a high school sophomore, he was evaluated as a two-way player and regarded as more dominant on defense. But given his elite position ranking as an offensive tackle, it seems his permanent positional home will be as a quarterback protector.