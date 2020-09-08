Five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci is set to announce his college decision Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Rucci is one of the highest-rated uncommitted prospects left on the board in the 2021 class and has a list of finalists that includes Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin. You can watch Wilson's announcement live in video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The 6-foot-8 offensive tackle is considered the No. 14 overall prospect in the country and the No. 5 offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Wisconsin is the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite to land Rucci entering Tuesday's announcement. Playing for the Badgers would reunite Nolan with his brother, Hayden Rucci, who is in his second year with the Badgers program.

Nolan also has a familial connection with Penn State, as his father, Todd Rucci, played for the Nittany Lions before spending seven seasons with the New England Patriots in the 1990s.

Nine of the top 15 players in the 2021 class have announced a college commitment already, which leaves Rucci as the No. 6-ranked uncommitted player in the class. With a massive frame and great pedigree, it's easy to see why he is so highly-regarded. Barton Simmons, director of scouting for 247Sports, wrote the following breakdown on Rucci:

Huge offensive line prospect with length, an athletic build and one of the more unique body types you will find. Plays with good knee bend and leverage for a player of his size. Coordinated and fluid as a second level blocker. Overwhelms defenders with size and force. Finishes blocks and runs his feet through contact. Has innate punch. Length and balance to be a high-end pass protector. Doesn't show much pass protection on film. Stance needs work. Playing with pad level is a challenge due to body type. Competition level is not challenging. Very raw from a technique and experience standpoint but has the size and athleticism combination that makes him one of the most talented offensive line prospects in the 2020 class. May not contribute in year one but has the look of a future Power Five high end starter with first or second day NFL Draft upside.

Rucci is considered the top prospect in Pennsylvania. He helped lead Warwick High School to a 10-3 record last season.