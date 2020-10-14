Amarius Mims, a five-star offensive tackle from Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Georgia, will announce his college decision live on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder has narrowed his college choices down to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State. You can watch Mims' announcement live in video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Mims is the No. 6 overall player in the Class of 2021, the second-ranked offensive tackle in the country and top-ranked player in the state of Georgia. Seven voters in the 247Sports crystal ball have him choosing Georgia. He has been compared for Jacksonville Jaguars star and former Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson by Charles Power of 247Sports.

"Possesses an elite combination of size and length for an offensive tackle. Has rare length by way of long arms and big hands along with a sturdy build with room to add some muscle to his frame. On the hoof, looks as good as you could hope for at this stage for an offensive tackle prospect. Already is over 300 pounds without much bad weight. Shows his athletic ability while playing both ways at offensive tackle and defensive end. Moves well at the second level, using quick feet and his length to get his hands on linebackers."

Mims helped Bleckley County post a 7-4 record and a berth in the Georgia AA playoffs in 2019. He was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Super 11 team prior to his senior season.