Five-star tight end Linkon Cure is set to announce his college decision July 1 during the 247Sports Football Recruiting Show, which begins at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch Cure's commitment live in the video player below.

Kansas State is considered to be the favorite for the in-state product out of Goodland High School as the Wildcats own all five of the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. Cure ranks as the No. 2 tight end and No. 26 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 Top247 rankings.

Cure's other finalists include Oregon, Texas A&M and Kansas. Cure visited each of them from Memorial Day to now, with Kansas State getting the final official visit on June 21.

Chris Klieman's Wildcats have won battles for in-state kids lately with Avery Johnson being one of the more notable, but even he was not ranked as highly as Cure, who would in fact go down as the highest-rated player to ever commit/sign with Kansas State, edging Class of 2000 lineman Chris Boggas. Recognizable names on that top-10 list includes quarterbacks Josh Freeman (No. 6) and the aforementioned Johnson (No. 7), who projects to make a leap into superstardom this fall in the Little Apple.

Wherever he chooses, Cure projects to be an immediate impact player come 2025. He is a star across multiple sports for Goodland. To wit.

: Two-time Kansas 3A champion in the 300-meter hurdles. Also has captured gold in the 110-meter hurdles as a junior and has qualified for states in a variety of different events over the years. Top T&F markers include: 11.05 in the 100-meter dash, 14.49 (3.5) in the 110h, 21.90 (2.7) in the 200, 38.90 in the 300h and 6-2 in the high jump. Basketball : Averaged 11.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 2.1 rpg as a junior for a Goodland squad that played for a Kansas 3A title. Cure scored 14 points in the final.



Football (of course): Cure was a Kansas 3A All-State selection who finished his junior season with 42 catches for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The scouting report on Cure from 247Sports' Greg Biggins touts Cure as an elite route runner who creates easy separation off the snap, wins 50-50 balls, thrives after the catch and has the frame and skillset to add strength and improve as a blocker at the next level.