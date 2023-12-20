The top-ranked player in the Class of 2024 will finalize his college commitment Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ as five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith announces whether he will be sticking with Ohio State or choosing another option. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV). Smith's decision is scheduled for approximately 12:20 p.m. ET.

Smith, who is the first receiver ever to be ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the 247Sports recruiting rankings, has been committed to Buckeyes since December of 2022. However, Florida State, Miami and Florida have continued to pursue Smith, creating some drama around his Wednesday announcement. Smith shined for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in South Florida, giving the in-state schools a natural geographic reason to continue pursuing the 6-foot-3 star.

As a senior, Smith caught 88 passes for 1,376 yards and 19 touchdowns for a team that finished 14-0, cementing his place as a generational talent and the type of player who could be an immediate difference maker in college football. Here is more on his game from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:

An absolute bully at the catch point that will give defenses fits given the rare combination of his size, speed, and hands. Wasn't always the biggest kid, but owns a more college-ready frame at roughly 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, and is likely only going to add more mass in the coming years as he has large features. Faster than quick, but doesn't take long to hit his top gear in pads, and is one of the best in recent cycles at stacking defensive backs and attacking leverage. Has made a number of highlight-reel worthy grabs over the years – including a nifty one-handed snag as a senior on ESPN2 – and oftentimes comes down with whatever enters his orbit as he uses superb body control and impressive concentration to secure the prize.

Smith is the cousin of former star West Virginia quarterback and current Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. He also shined in track for Chaminade-Madonna Prep.