WATCH: Flat on his back, Ohio State DB grabs insane interception vs. Nebraska
In the battle of Lucky vs Good, the Buckeyes' defensive back decided to choose both sides
Would you rather be lucky than good? What if you could be both? That seems like a great combination to be, doesn't it? I suppose if we need confirmation, we could just ask No. 5 Ohio State's Jeff Okudah. The defensive back found himself the benefactor of some of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez's bad luck.
Sure, it may not look all that difficult in slow motion, but this is a remarkable play. Not only is Okudah already on his back and falling backward, but the ball is tipped before it gets to him. That tip not only changes the direction of the ball but the speed as well. That means Okudah had to readjust his expectations while falling backward, and he had to do all of this at full speed.
Just take a look.
And he still managed to catch the ball! I received a text message while writing this story and got lost for a second. I answered the text and came back to my computer like, "Where was I?" I had to think about it for a second before remembering.
In other words, I probably don't make that interception if I'm in Okudah's position.
Oh by the way ... that was Okudah's second interception of the game. So, like I said, lucky and good. It's a helluva combination to be.
