Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Western Kentucky 2-5; Florida Atlantic 2-1

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Florida Atlantic Owls and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 29 of 2016. WKU is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at FAU Stadium. The Owls should still be feeling good after a big victory, while WKU will be looking to right the ship.

The night started off rough for WKU last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 41-10 punch to the gut against the BYU Cougars. WKU was down 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for the Hilltoppers, but TE Joshua Simon led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Owls took their contest against the UTSA Roadrunners last week by a conclusive 24-3 score.

WKU is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Western Kentucky's loss took them down to 2-5 while Florida Atlantic's victory pulled them up to 2-1. We'll see if the Hilltoppers can steal Florida Atlantic's luck or if Florida Atlantic records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Owls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won three out of their last five games against Western Kentucky.