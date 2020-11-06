Who's Playing
Western Kentucky @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Western Kentucky 2-5; Florida Atlantic 2-1
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Florida Atlantic Owls and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 29 of 2016. WKU is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at FAU Stadium. The Owls should still be feeling good after a big victory, while WKU will be looking to right the ship.
The night started off rough for WKU last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 41-10 punch to the gut against the BYU Cougars. WKU was down 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for the Hilltoppers, but TE Joshua Simon led the way with one touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Owls took their contest against the UTSA Roadrunners last week by a conclusive 24-3 score.
WKU is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2-1 ATS when expected to lose.
Western Kentucky's loss took them down to 2-5 while Florida Atlantic's victory pulled them up to 2-1. We'll see if the Hilltoppers can steal Florida Atlantic's luck or if Florida Atlantic records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: STADIUM
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Owls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Florida Atlantic have won three out of their last five games against Western Kentucky.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 35 vs. Western Kentucky 24
- Nov 10, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 34 vs. Western Kentucky 15
- Oct 28, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 42 vs. Western Kentucky 28
- Oct 29, 2016 - Western Kentucky 52 vs. Florida Atlantic 3
- Nov 07, 2015 - Western Kentucky 35 vs. Florida Atlantic 19