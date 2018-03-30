WATCH: Florida coach Dan Mullen drills students in dodgeball game as part of outreach effort

Florida has defending SEC champion Georgia on its schedule this fall, as well as intra-state rival Florida State, SEC East foe Tennessee and permanent cross-division rival LSU. Here in the spring, though, it appears that first-year coach Dan Mullen is preparing to take on Average Joe's Gymnasium and Globo Gym.

Check out this video of Mullen taking on students in a heated game of dodgeball on campus recently.

The dodgeball game took place at the Southwest Recreation Center where Mullen checked in students who came to hang out in one of the student athletic centers on the Gainesville campus. It was part of a much larger student outreach effort by the new Gator coach as he connects to people on campus.

No word on whether Mullen will be taking his talents to the Las Vegas University Learning Annex to compete in the Las Vegas International Dodgeball Open. But he does appear to have the five D's of dodgeball -- dodge, duck, dip, dive and...dodge -- down like a pro.

However, if he starts chucking wrenches at his Florida players during spring practice, he might have a problem. It might help the 2018 Gators, though. After all, if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.