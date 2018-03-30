WATCH: Florida coach Dan Mullen drills students in dodgeball game as part of outreach effort
Remember the 5 D's of dodgeball: Dodge, duck, dip, dive and...dodge
Florida has defending SEC champion Georgia on its schedule this fall, as well as intra-state rival Florida State, SEC East foe Tennessee and permanent cross-division rival LSU. Here in the spring, though, it appears that first-year coach Dan Mullen is preparing to take on Average Joe's Gymnasium and Globo Gym.
Check out this video of Mullen taking on students in a heated game of dodgeball on campus recently.
The dodgeball game took place at the Southwest Recreation Center where Mullen checked in students who came to hang out in one of the student athletic centers on the Gainesville campus. It was part of a much larger student outreach effort by the new Gator coach as he connects to people on campus.
No word on whether Mullen will be taking his talents to the Las Vegas University Learning Annex to compete in the Las Vegas International Dodgeball Open. But he does appear to have the five D's of dodgeball -- dodge, duck, dip, dive and...dodge -- down like a pro.
However, if he starts chucking wrenches at his Florida players during spring practice, he might have a problem. It might help the 2018 Gators, though. After all, if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.
-
Michigan cancels series with Va. Tech
The schools were scheduled to meet in 2020 and 2021
-
Auburn WR Hastings out with ACL tear
Hastings is the second Auburn wide receiver to suffer a knee injury this spring
-
Jones earning 35K a year at Alabama
Jones is an analyst for the Crimson Tide, and he's getting paid like one
-
Birmingham commits money for new stadium
The Blazers' new home is part of a larger master plan in Birmingham
-
College football March Madness Rds. 3-4
This is how an NCAA Tournament-style event would have played out in college football
-
Miami transfer QB headed to Charlotte
Shirreffs appeared in four games for the Hurricanes in 2017