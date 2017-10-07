WATCH: Florida fans rock out to Tom Petty during 'I Won't Back Down' tribute

Florida honored Tom Petty between the third and fourth quarter against LSU

Tom Petty was born in Gainesville in 1950, and worked as a groundskeeper at the University of Florida before his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career took off. He died on Monday, and Florida paid tribute to him between the third and fourth quarter of the LSU game on Saturday.

It was a great scene inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as the Florida fans rocked out to Petty's hit, "I Won't Back Down." 

