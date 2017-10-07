WATCH: Florida fans rock out to Tom Petty during 'I Won't Back Down' tribute
Florida honored Tom Petty between the third and fourth quarter against LSU
Tom Petty was born in Gainesville in 1950, and worked as a groundskeeper at the University of Florida before his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career took off. He died on Monday, and Florida paid tribute to him between the third and fourth quarter of the LSU game on Saturday.
It was a great scene inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as the Florida fans rocked out to Petty's hit, "I Won't Back Down."
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: TCU up, Oklahoma down
Projecting the new AP Top 25 poll college football rankings after Week 6
-
MSU upset latest Harbaugh rivalry loss
There was a Big Ten contender in the Big House on Saturday; it was wearing green and white
-
Projections: Two Big Ten teams in CFP
The Sooners' upset loss is the Big Ten's gain as Penn State joins the top four
-
Guice tweets shot at McElwain
Guice has a long memory it seems
-
Sister celebrates TE's TD on the field
The celebration came during the first of seven overtimes
-
Miami finally overcomes FSU demons
Miami beat Florida State for the first time since 2009
Add a Comment