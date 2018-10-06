WATCH: Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow inducted into team's Ring of Honor
Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and two national titles at Florida
Tim Tebow became a star during his four years at Florida from 2006-09, and he received one of the program's highest honors on Saturday. The legendary quarterback was inducted into the Florida Ring of Honor after the first quarter of Saturday's game between the Gators and LSU.
Tebow threw for 9,285 yards and rushed for 2,947 in his four-year career in Gainesville, Florida. He helped lead the Gators to a BCS National Championship in 2008, played a major role in Florida's BCS title win in 2006, and he captured the Heisman Trophy in 2007 becoming the first true sophomore to earn the award. He did so in his first season as the full-time starting quarterback for Urban Meyer's Gators.
Tebow is the holder of numerous school records, including career touchdowns with 57, career rushing yards by a quarterback with 2,947, single-game passing yards with 482 vs. Cincinnati in 2009 and is the top-rated passer in school history with a rating of 170.79.
After his career at Florida, he played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. He is in his second year as minor league outfielder in the New York Mets organization.
Tebow is just the sixth member of the Gators' Ring of Honor and the first to be inducted since 2007. He joins Wilber Marshall, Jack Youngblood, Steve Spurrier and Emmitt Smith on the walls of The Swamp.
