Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Arkansas 2-6, Florida 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.00

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida Gators are set to square off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Arkansas is limping into the match on a six-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Arkansas two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They fell to Mississippi State 7-3.

Meanwhile, Florida started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Georgia. They suffered a painful 43-20 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs on Saturday. Florida was down 36-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Nobody from Florida had a standout game, but they got scores from Graham Mertz, Eugene Wilson III, and Hayden Hansen.

The losses dropped Arkansas to 2-6 and Florida to 5-3.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Arkansas might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Florida is a 3-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Gators slightly, as the game opened with the Gators as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 49 points.

Series History

Florida and Arkansas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Nov 14, 2020 - Florida 63 vs. Arkansas 35

Nov 05, 2016 - Arkansas 31 vs. Florida 10

Injury Report for Florida

Cam Carroll: Out for the Season (Knee)

Keon Zipperer: Out for the Season (Knee)

Cam Jackson: out (Upper Body)

Jonathan Odom: out (Concussion)

Justus Boone: Out for the Season (Knee)

Tyreak Sapp: out (Upper Body)

Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman: out (Undisclosed)

Caleb Douglas: questionable (Lower Leg)

Shemar James: Out for the Season (Kneecap)

Caden Jones: Out for the Season (Foot)

Injury Report for Arkansas